Articles Filter

Italy double for Siemens Gamesa

Orders totalling 59MW for SWT-3.0-113 and G97-2.0MW turbines   

Italy double for Siemens Gamesa image 28/12/2017

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured orders totalling 59MW for two wind farms in the Basilicata region of southern Italy.

One deal is for 13 SWT-3.0-113 machines for a 39MW project in Tolve being developed by European Energy, while the second contract covers 10 G97-2.0MW turbines for an unnamed client for a 20MW project near Capoiazzo.

Related Stories

Delivery of the hardware for both projects will be in the third quarter of 2018, Siemens Gamesa said.

The orders also include long-term service agreements with advanced remote monitoring and diagnostics, the company added.

Image: Siemens Gamesa

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.