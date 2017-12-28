Italy double for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured orders totalling 59MW for two wind farms in the Basilicata region of southern Italy.

One deal is for 13 SWT-3.0-113 machines for a 39MW project in Tolve being developed by European Energy, while the second contract covers 10 G97-2.0MW turbines for an unnamed client for a 20MW project near Capoiazzo.

Related Stories Spain double for Siemens Gamesa

20 Dec 2017

Siemens Gamesa seals Irish win

06 Sep 2017 Delivery of the hardware for both projects will be in the third quarter of 2018, Siemens Gamesa said.

The orders also include long-term service agreements with advanced remote monitoring and diagnostics, the company added.

Image: Siemens Gamesa