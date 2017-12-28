Italy double for Siemens Gamesa
Orders totalling 59MW for SWT-3.0-113 and G97-2.0MW turbines
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured orders totalling 59MW for two wind farms in the Basilicata region of southern Italy.
One deal is for 13 SWT-3.0-113 machines for a 39MW project in Tolve being developed by European Energy, while the second contract covers 10 G97-2.0MW turbines for an unnamed client for a 20MW project near Capoiazzo.
Delivery of the hardware for both projects will be in the third quarter of 2018, Siemens Gamesa said.
The orders also include long-term service agreements with advanced remote monitoring and diagnostics, the company added.
Image: Siemens Gamesa