Vestas scores US double

Orders with unnamed clients for 2MW and 4MW models totalling 48MW

Vestas scores US double image 28/12/2017

Vestas has received two turbine orders totalling 48MW from unnamed customers in the US.

The Danish manufacturer said it has secured a 28MW deal for its 4MW platform and a 20MW contract covering components for its 2MW model.

All the components qualify for 80% of the US Production Tax Credit (PTC), Vestas said.

“The PTC qualifying components enable future wind energy projects to be realised,” the company said.

Both projects and clients have not been disclosed at the customers’ request, Vestas added.

Image: Vestas

