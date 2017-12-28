Suzlon fosters offshore vision

Indian manufacturer Suzlon Group has deployed a lidar system in the Arabian Sea as part of an offshore wind energy feasibility study.

The lidar, which is powered by solar power, will collect wind data for two years at a site 16km south west of the port of Jakhau in the Kutch region of Gujarat in India.

Related Stories Suzlon eyes Indian offshore

10 Sep 2015 Suzlon is working with the National Institute of Ocean Technology Chennai and National Institute of Wind Energy Chennai on the project.

In addition, a 150-metre met mast has been installed onshore for validation and correlation purposes, the company said.

Suzlon Group chief executive JP Chalasani said: “Given India’s coastline of 7600km, the country has enormous potential for offshore wind energy and it can potentially repeat the success achieved in onshore wind.

“Having pioneered the wind industry in India, it is indeed a proud moment for us to commission our first operational offshore met station.”

Image: Pixabay