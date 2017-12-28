Articles Filter

Dutch call for geotech crew

Tender issued for survey of Hollandse Kust Nord zone  

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency has opened a tender call for a geotechnical survey of the site of the 700MW Hollandse Kust Nord offshore wind zone.

The tender is divided into two lots. The first lot covers seabed piezo cone penetration tests (PCPT) with a target depth of 50 to 60 metres. It is valued at 25% to 35% of the total contract value of €6.5m.

The second lot includes sampling PCPT boreholes – 50 metres to 80 metres – and seismic PCPT boreholes, vibrocoring and MIC testing, followed by laboratory testing of the samples and creating a geological ground model. It is valued at 65% to 75% of the total contract value.

Tenders may be submitted for both lots.

Both contracts are planned to start on 1 April 2018.

The deadline for interested parties to apply is 1pm local time on 1 February next year. 

Image: Prinses Amalia wind farm in the Netherlands (Eneco)

