Nordex nails Turkish prize

Agaoglu Energy Group has ordered Nordex turbines totalling 125MW for the Balikesir wind farm in Turkey.

The Turkish company said the project has an investment value of TRY735m (€163m) and will be located in the Marmara region of the country.

Agaoglu Energy plans to invest almost TRY1bn next year, with TRY230m to be spent on the 39MW Kartal wind farm.

Nordex Turkey sales manager Habib Babacan said: “We thank to Agaoglu, one of the important groups in the field of renewable energy, for the confidence and trust in us.”

Image: Nordex