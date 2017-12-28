Articles Filter

Canadians chalk O&M home win

Agreement covers eight PV plants in Ontario owned by Axium Infinity Solar 

Canadians chalk O&M home win image 28/12/2017

Canadian Solar has signed an operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement with Axium Infinity Solar covering eight photovoltaic plants totalling 105.5MW in Ontario, Canada.

The projects are the Brockville 1&2, Burrits Rapids, Mississippi Mills, William Rutley and New Liskeard 1,3 and 4 facilities. 

Canadian Solar will be responsible for plant monitoring, performance management, and preventative and corrective maintenance.

It brings the company’s total size of O&M contracts to more than 1GW worldwide.

Axium Infrastructure senior vice president Juan Caceres said: “We selected Canadian Solar to operate and maintain our solar facilities because of their exemplary track record with PV monitoring, maintenance, reporting and management throughout Ontario.”

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu said: “We are thrilled to take on responsibility for operations and maintenance for eight of Axium Infinity Solar’s PV facilities in Ontario.”

Image: Pixabay

