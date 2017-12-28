Canadians chalk O&M home win

Canadian Solar has signed an operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement with Axium Infinity Solar covering eight photovoltaic plants totalling 105.5MW in Ontario, Canada.

The projects are the Brockville 1&2, Burrits Rapids, Mississippi Mills, William Rutley and New Liskeard 1,3 and 4 facilities.

Related Stories Canadians to deliver Brazil sun

21 Dec 2017

Canadians shine in Mexico

27 Nov 2017 Canadian Solar will be responsible for plant monitoring, performance management, and preventative and corrective maintenance.

It brings the company’s total size of O&M contracts to more than 1GW worldwide.

Axium Infrastructure senior vice president Juan Caceres said: “We selected Canadian Solar to operate and maintain our solar facilities because of their exemplary track record with PV monitoring, maintenance, reporting and management throughout Ontario.”

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu said: “We are thrilled to take on responsibility for operations and maintenance for eight of Axium Infinity Solar’s PV facilities in Ontario.”

Image: Pixabay