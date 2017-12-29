Iberdrola parties at Wikinger

Iberdrola has grid connected the 350MW Wikinger offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The €1.4bn project features 70 5MW Adwen AD 5-135 turbines with 135-metre rotor diameters.

14 Jul 2016 Bladt Industries and Navantia fabricated the 70 620-tonne jacket foundations, which are supported by 280 piles delivered by Windar.

Navantia also manufactured the project’s offshore substation, which will be used jointly by Iberdrola and transmission system operator 50Hertz.

The project, which is located off the north-east coast of the German island of Rügen, created over 2000 construction and manufacturing jobs at the port of Mukran and the plants where the equipment was fabricated in Germany, Denmark and Spain.

Iberdrola has established a base for operations, control and maintenance of the the wind farm at the port of Sassnitz.

Image: Iberdrola