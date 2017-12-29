‘Record year’ for German wind

Wind power in Germany has generated more than 100 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2017, a record for the European country, according to Internationales Wirtschaftsforum Regenerative (IWR) Energien.

The research institute said onshore wind had accounted for 83TWh, while offshore wind had generated 17TWh by the end of 27 December.

In 2016, total output from wind energy was 78.6TWh, of which offshore accounted for 12.3TWh, it added.

Wind is now second in the country’s energy mix behind brown coal, which generated 148TWh of electricity this year. Hard coal is in third place with 94TWh and natural gas fourth with 85.6TWh, according to IWR Energien analysis of data from the Federal Association of Energy and Water Management.

Image: Pixabay