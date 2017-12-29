Greenbacker soaks in California sun

Greenbacker Renewable Energy has acquired the 26MW Midway 3 solar plant in California from Solar Frontier Americas Holdings.

Construction of the project, which will be located in Imperial county, is scheduled to start in January.

The deal includes a construction management contract and a module supply agreement with Solar Frontier.

Greenbacker said it is currently in negotiations with an unnamed financial institution to provide a construction loan and term loan facility.

It is also negotiating a tax equity financing arrangement with a “large US-based financial institution”.

Electricity from the facility will be supplied to a “large California utility” under a 20-year fixed-price power purchase agreement, the company added.

Greenbacker chief executive Charles Wheeler said: “Working with Solar Frontier to construct a large-scale solar project in California, as well as two large financial institutions to finance the transaction, is a great investment opportunity for Greenbacker.”

Image: Pixabay