Vestas conducts Swedish quartet

Vestas has secured a turbine order totalling 279MW from Eolus Vind for four wind farms in Sweden.

The deal is for the supply, installation and commissioning of 61 V136-3.45MW machines optimised to 3.8MW for the Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen projects and 13 of the same model powered to 3.6MW for the Sötterfällan and Anneberg facilities.

23 Nov 2017 Delivery is expected in the fourth quarter of 2018 for the Anneberg project and in the second quarter of 2019 for the Kråktorpet, Nylandsbergen and Sötterfällan wind farms.

The contract also includes 20-year active output management 5000 service agreements for Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen and 15-year agreements for Sötterfällan and Anneberg.

Vestas head of Nordic sales Christer Baden Hansen said: “As the largest order to date between Eolus and Vestas, we are delighted to reaffirm our strong and long-standing relationship.”

The Danish manufacturer has also received a 28MW order from Total-Eren for the Flampouro wind farm in Greece.

The contract is for the supply and installation of two V117-3.45MW and six V126-3.45MW machines

It also includes a 10-year active output management 4000 service contract.

