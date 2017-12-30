Vestas finishes 2017 in style

Vestas has pushed total 2017 orders to more than 10GW - and a new company record - with a flurry of year-end turbine supply deals.

The Danish manufacturer finished the 12 months with 10,595MW of firm and unconditional deals, surpassing the 10,494MW secured in 2016.

In Oregon, Vestas will supply 184MW to Avangrid for the Montague wind project. The order includes 41 V136-3.6MW machines as well as 36MW of 4MW-platform hardware to “enable future project development”.

The full Montague first phase totals 201MW and includes previously ordered Vestas components.

Vestas has also secured an inaugural order for its V116-2.0MW turbine to be delivered for an undisclosed US location in the third quarter of 2018.

Elsewhere in the US, Vestas finished the year with a PTC-qualifying award for 190MW of 4MW-platform machines as well as a 29MW deal for an unnamed US customer.

In Canada, Vestas confirmed an order from Pattern and first nation partner Henvey Inlet for the 300MW Henvey Inlet project in Ontario.

Delivery of 87 of the company’s V136-3.45MW turbines is due to kick off in the third quarter of 2018.

In Argentina, Vestas will supply V117-3.6MW turbines to extend a PCR wind farm in Santa Cruz and 50MW of V126-3.6MW machines to Aluar Aluminio Argentino to double the size of the El Llano project.

In Chile, the manufacturer will supply 32MW of V136-3.6MW machines to the La Flor project being developed by Vientos de Renaico.

Image: V126 machines (Vestas)