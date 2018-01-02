UK offshore towers hit the road

CS Wind UK will start transportation on 8 January of the first nine tower sections built for the offshore wind sector at its upgraded facility at Machrihanish in Scotland.

The towers will be moved from the factory to Cambeltown harbour on 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 January between the hours of 8pm and 6am, the company said.

14 Sep 2017 They will support Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines at the near 330MW east phase of Orsted’s 659MW Walney 3 wind farm in the Irish Sea off the coast of Cumbria.

Image: CS Wind