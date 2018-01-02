Avangrid sparks Vermont wind

Avangrid Renewables has started commercial operations at the 30MW Deerfield wind farm in Vermont.

The project, which is located on US Forest Service land near the towns of Readsboro and Searsburg, features 15 Siemens Gamesa turbines.

15 Sep 2017 Avangrid will own and operate the wind farm and sell the electricity generated to Green Mountain Power under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

About 200 jobs were created during peak construction of the project, the company said.

Over 25 New England-based companies worked on the wind farm, including 11 from Vermont, supplying a range of services from labour and materials to engineering and electrical work, it added.

Readsboro and Searsburg will receive direct annual payments expected to total $6.8m over the life of the project, and the wind farm will generate an estimated $6m in tax payments to the state to support education funding.

Avangrid Renewables vice president of projects Dave Carroll said: “We are able to celebrate this milestone because of the hard work of our many partners, especially at the local level.

“Working with Green Mountain Power, the US Forest Service, and the local communities means we’re able to create clean energy and local economic benefits in rural Vermont.”

Image: Avangrid