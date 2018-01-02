EDPR banks 423MW in US

EDP Renewables North America has closed two financing deals in the US totalling $507m for four wind farms and three solar plants with a combined capacity of 423MW.

Bank of New York Mellon is providing tax equity funding of $439.6m in exchange for an interest in the 100MW Meadow Lake 5, 99MW Redbed Plains, 98MW Quilt Block and 66MW Hog Creek wind farms.

29 Jun 2015 The projects, which all have long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place, are located in Indiana, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Ohio respectively.

The bank had provided $115m of the money in September 2017, EDPR said.

The company also closed $67.6m tax equity financing with an unnamed institution in exchange for an interest in three solar plants totalling 60MW in South Carolina.

All three projects have secured long-term PPAs, it added.

EDPR said: “The institutional partnership structures established enables an efficient utilisation of the fiscal benefits to be generated by the projects.”

Image: EDPR