Articles Filter

EDPR banks $500m for RE spree

Finance deals closed for wind farms and PV plants totalling 423MW

EDPR banks $500m for RE spree image 02/01/2018

EDP Renewables North America has closed two financing deals in the US totalling $507m for four wind farms and three solar plants with a combined capacity of 423MW.

Bank of New York Mellon is providing tax equity funding of $439.6m in exchange for an interest in the 100MW Meadow Lake 5, 99MW Redbed Plains, 98MW Quilt Block and 66MW Hog Creek wind farms. 

Related Stories

The projects, which all have long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place, are located in Indiana, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Ohio respectively.

The bank had provided $115m of the money in September 2017, EDPR said.

The company also closed $67.6m tax equity financing with an unnamed institution in exchange for an interest in three solar plants totalling 60MW in South Carolina.  

All three projects have secured long-term PPAs, it added.

EDPR said: “The institutional partnership structures established enables an efficient utilisation of the fiscal benefits to be generated by the projects.”

Image: EDPR

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.