Capstone takes control in Canada

Developer acquires outstanding shares in Glen Dhu and Fitzpatrick wind farms

02/01/2018

Capstone Infrastructure Corp has acquired the outstanding interests in two wind farms totalling 63.7MW in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The company has bought the remaining 51% stake in the 62.1MW Glen Dhu facility and the 50% interest in the 1.6MW Fitzpatrick project.

Glen Dhu, which is located near Merigomish, has a power purchase agreement (PPA) in place until 2031. Fitzpatrick, which is close to Pictou, has a PPA secured until 2022.

Capstone said its Capstone Power Corp subsidiary had also completed a $145m corporate refinancing, which matures in 2021.

The finance comprises a $95m revolving and letter of credit facility and a $50m term loan.

Capstone said the new finance deal provides it with “greater flexibility and lower cost”.

Image: Capstone

