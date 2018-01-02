Dutch open R&D offshore call

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency has opened the bidding window for the 20MW Borssele 5 offshore wind research and development tender in the Dutch North Sea.

Bids for the innovation site set to feature a maximum of two turbines of at least 6MW will be due by 18 January.

04 Jan 2017 The winner will be awarded a base subsidy of €54.40 per megawatt-hour for 15 years, the same as awarded to the Shell-led Blauwwind consortium for the 740MW Borssele 3&4.

The project will be connected to the Borssele Beta offshore grid platform from 31 August 2020 using a single 66kV cable.

Borssele 5, which is mainly situated within the Borssele 3 zone, is aimed at testing and demonstrating advanced offshore wind technologies.

Image: reNEWS