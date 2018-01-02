Siemens Gamesa takes lift in Oz

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has awarded a contract to Global Wind Service (GWS) to provide a crane and help with turbine installation at the 133MW Badgingarra wind farm in Western Australia.

The project, which is located in the Badgingarra region of the Australian state, will consist of 37 Siemens Gamesa SWT-3.6DD machines.

GWS said that pre-installation work at the project is expected to start at the end of March 2018.

The wind farm is being developed by APA Group.

Image: Global Wind Service