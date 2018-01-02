Vestas serves seconds in India

Vestas continued its strong finish to 2017 with an order for turbines totalling 96MW from Watsun Infra for the 150MW Periyapatti wind farm in India.

The project, which will be located in the state of Tamil Nadu, will consist of 34 V100 and 14 V110-2.0MW machines.

29 Nov 2017 Delivery is expected to start in the second quarter of 2018 with commissioning planned for the third quarter of the same year.

The order also includes a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution and a 15-year full-scope active output management 5000 service agreement.

Watsun Infra, a subsidiary of Continuum Wind Energy, had previously ordered 27 Vestas turbines for the Periyapatti project.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “With the second order from Continuum in less than a year, we underline how our reliable and versatile technology delivers the most effective solutions for our customers in the Indian market.

“The project takes Vestas’ 2017 order intake in India past 600MW for the first time.”

Image: Vestas