BayWa offloads 6MW in California

BayWa has sold the 6MW Wagner wind farm in California to a subsidiary of Greenbacker Renewable Energy for an undisclosed fee.

The project, which is located in Palm Springs, has been operational since the fourth quarter of 2012.

10 Nov 2016 It delivers power to the city of Riverside under a 20-year power purchase agreement, which has approximately 15 years remaining.

Greenbacker chief executive Charles Wheeler said: “As we strategically expand our portfolio of wind assets, we continue to focus on the broader strategy of acquiring premier commercial renewable energy assets with high-quality off-takers.”

The company said it now owns 61.5MW of wind power assets.

BayWa Wind chief executive Florian Zerhusen said: “We are preparing the next projects for construction and are looking forward to transacting with buyers and sellers on exciting projects.”

