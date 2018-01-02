Articles Filter

Canadians shine in Queensland

70MW Oakey 2 PV plant to consist of 205,860 KuMax CS3U-340P panels

Canadians shine in Queensland image 02/01/2018

Canadian Solar has won an EPC construction contract for the 70MW Oakey 2 photovoltaic plant in the Australian state of Queensland.

The company will provide 205,860 KuMax CS3U-340P solar panels for the project, which is part of a 117MW portfolio of three plants Canadian Solar has agreed to sell to Foresight Solar Fund.

Related Stories

Oakey 2 is expected to come online in November, after which Canadian Solar will provide operations and maintenance services for an initial period of two years.

Clean Energy Finance Corp will provide a A$55m (US$43m) facility to help finance the project. 

The other two facilities in the Foresight portfolio are the 30MW Oakey 1 and 17MW Longreach plants, which have 20-year off-take agreements with the Queensland government.

They are currently under construction and are scheduled to be connected to the grid in March and August 2018, respectively. 

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.