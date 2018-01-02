Canadians shine in Queensland

Canadian Solar has won an EPC construction contract for the 70MW Oakey 2 photovoltaic plant in the Australian state of Queensland.

The company will provide 205,860 KuMax CS3U-340P solar panels for the project, which is part of a 117MW portfolio of three plants Canadian Solar has agreed to sell to Foresight Solar Fund.

Clean Energy Finance Corp will provide a A$55m (US$43m) facility to help finance the project.

The other two facilities in the Foresight portfolio are the 30MW Oakey 1 and 17MW Longreach plants, which have 20-year off-take agreements with the Queensland government.

They are currently under construction and are scheduled to be connected to the grid in March and August 2018, respectively.

