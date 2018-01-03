NY unveils 800MW offshore plan

New York state has confirmed a procurement for at least 800MW of offshore wind power in two solicitations in 2018 and 2019.

The proposal is included in governor Andrew Cuomo’s 2018 State of the State address.

02 Oct 2017 The 800MW will be first part of plans already announced by New York to develop 2.4GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Cuomo also plans to direct the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to invest $15m to help develop a clean energy workforce and infrastructure, including training in areas such as offshore wind construction, installation, operation, maintenance and design.

NYSERDA is also tasked with working with Empire State Development and other state agencies to look into the most promising ports for public and private offshore wind investments.

Cuomo is also seeking to develop 1.5GW of energy storage in New York state by 2025. To help reach the target at least $200m will be provided by the NY Green Bank to deploy storage where it is most needed on the grid.

NYSERDA is also directed to invest at least $60m in pilot storage projects.

