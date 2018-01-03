Articles Filter

‘Record year’ for Danish wind

Danish Energy Association says turbines supplied 43.6% of power in 2017

03/01/2018

Wind energy supplied a record 43.6% of Denmark’s electricity in 2017, according to the Danish Energy Association (DEA).

The DEA said the country’s wind turbines generated about 14,700 gigwatt-hours of electricity last year, citing preliminary data from Denmark’s transmission system operator Energinet.dk

The previous record was set in 2015, when wind power accounted for 42% of the country’s electricity consumption, it added.

The figure stood at 36.6% last year and is expected to be around 50% by 2020, DEA said.

Image: Free Images

