‘Record year’ for Danish wind

Wind energy supplied a record 43.6% of Denmark’s electricity in 2017, according to the Danish Energy Association (DEA).

The DEA said the country’s wind turbines generated about 14,700 gigwatt-hours of electricity last year, citing preliminary data from Denmark’s transmission system operator Energinet.dk

The previous record was set in 2015, when wind power accounted for 42% of the country’s electricity consumption, it added.

The figure stood at 36.6% last year and is expected to be around 50% by 2020, DEA said.

