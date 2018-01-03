Articles Filter

Nordex probes French collapse

N80/2500 turbine destroyed at Bouin project in Vendée region

Nordex probes French collapse image 03/01/2018

Nordex Group has launched an investigation into the collapse of a N80/2500 turbine in France.

The German company said there were no injuries when the machine collapsed recently at the Bouin project in the Vendée region of the country.

There have been strong winds reported in the area in recent days.

The site is owned by Régie d’Eletricité de Vendée and features three N80/2500 machines installed in June 2003. It neighbours a project owned by EDF that is unaffected, according to Nordex.

A spokesman for Nordex said it has started looking into the incident and has yet to identify a root cause.

