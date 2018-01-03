Siemens Gamesa wins Egypt gold

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is to supply turbines totalling 262.5MW to Ras Ghareb Wind Energy’s Gulf of Suez wind farm in Egypt.

The deal covers supply and commissioning of 125 G97-2.1MW machines, as well as maintenance for 15 years once the project is operational.

18 Sep 2017 Installation is scheduled to be complete by July 2019 and the facility is expected to be operational by the end of that year.

Ras Ghareb Wind Energy is a consortium French company Engie, Japan's Eurus Energy Holdings and Toyota Tsusho Corp, and local outfit Orascom Construction.

Siemens Gamesa said the order is the company’s largest in Egypt, where it has installed turbines with a combined capacity of over 890MW.

Image: Siemens Gamesa