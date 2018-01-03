Aberdeen preps for onshore kit

The transformer for the onshore substation for Vattenfall’s 92.4MW Aberdeen Bay offshore wind farm is on route to the site at Blackdog in Scotland.

The 92.6-tonne transformer is being transported under police escort on a 30.5 metre-long lorry, after being shipped in to the UK at Teesport in Middlesbrough.

14 Sep 2016 Vattenfall said the transformer is expected to arrive at Blackdog tonight. The various components will then be assembled on site.

The kit was manufactured in Tapioszele in Hungary and transported by road via Austria and Germany to Rotterdam in the Netherlands before shipping to Teesport.

Aberdeen Bay project director Adam Ezzamel said: “The transformer will be installed at the Blackdog substation and once up-and-running, it will convert the clean electrical power from 66kV to 132kV for transmission to SSE’s Dyce substation, for further transformation to 275kV and connection to the National Grid network.”

The project, which is also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, will consist of 11 MHI Vestas V164-8.4MW turbines.

First power is expected from the wind farm later this year.

Image: Vattenfall