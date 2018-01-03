Foresight scores Oz PV hat-trick

Foresight Solar Fund has completed the acquisition of interests in three solar farms in the Australian state of Queensland totalling 117MW from Canadian Solar.

The fund has bought 49% shares in the 17MW Longreach and 30MW Oakey 1 plants and all of the 70MW Oakey 2 facility.

28 Sep 2017 Longreach and Oakey 1 are expected to come online in March and September, respectively, while Oakey 2 is expected to connect to the grid in October.

The Clean Energy Finance Corp (CEFC) and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ have provided debt finance totalling A$65m (€42m) for Longreach and Oakey 1, while CEFC has also provided A$55m in debt for Oakey 2.

Longreach and Oakey 1 have 20-year off take agreements with the Queensland government.

Foresight partner Ricardo Piñeiro said: “We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of these projects.

“These Australian assets ensure greater diversity across the portfolio and will be making a strong contribution for our investors once operational.”

The fund now has a total of 23 assets with a combined capacity of 621MW.

