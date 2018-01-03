ESB hunts power partners

Irish utility ESB has gone to market for electrical maintenance work at its operational wind farms in Ireland and the UK.

The semi-state outfit is seeking HV and LV services, covering scheduled and unscheduled work, as part of four lots.

25 Sep 2017 Lots one to three cover projects north and south of the Irish border, while lot four includes sites in Wales and England.

Newly built or acquired wind farms may also be added to the scope, ESB added.

The utility will put together a framework panel of winning companies that will be contracted over an eight-year period.

Interested parties have until 31 January to take part in the tender.

Image: Castlepook wind farm (Mark Foley/Coillte/ESB)