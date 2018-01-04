Legal eagles back Albatros deal

Law firm Dentons advised Canadian outfit Enbridge on its investment in a 50% stake in the 112MW Albatros offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Enbridge is developing the wind farm with project partner EnBW, which will operate Albatros when it is operational.

06 May 2016 The wind farm will consist of 16 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is expected to enter service in 2019.

Dentons advised Enbridge on all legal aspects of the transaction, including the service contracts, acquisition structure and regulatory issues.

Berlin-based partner Thomas Schubert led the team, which also included partners Bill Jenkins in Calgary and Charles July in London.

Image: Siemens Gamesa