Greeks toast Texas wind

Greek company Terna Energy has started commercial operations at the 155.4MW Fluvanna 1 wind farm in Scurry County, Texas.

The $250m project, partly funded by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and a consortium of banks, will deliver electricity into the Texas Interconnection power grid.

The wind farm, construction of which started in December 2016, consists of 74 Siemens Gamesa 2.1MW turbines.

Terna Energy, which is part of the GEK Terna Group, said its total installed capacity in the US now stands at 293MW.

Image: Pixabay