UK offshore hub seeks innovators

The Offshore Wind Information Exchange (OWiX) has opened a new call for ideas for innovative solutions in three high-priority areas identified by major players in the offshore wind industry.

The call covers the automated painting process for large composite structures; automated inspection of coatings during production of these structures; and improving the non-destructive testing capabilities during production of composites.

The call is open until Friday 16 February.

OWiX is a cross-sector pilot scheme that aims to accelerate the cost reduction of offshore wind by matching industry challenges with innovative solutions adapted from other parts of the economy.

It is delivered jointly by the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Innovate UK’s Knowledge Transfer Network.

OWiX made its first call for ideas in June last year.

