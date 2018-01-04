Balanced approach at Azores hybrid

Articles Filter

Greensmith to deliver energy management system for wind and PV plant

Portuguese project company Graciolica, backed by majority shareholder Recharge, has placed an order with Greensmith Energy for an integrated energy management system for its microgrid facility on the Azorean island of Graciosa.

The hybrid renewable power plant, when completed, will enable 1MW of solar and 4.5MW of wind power to be supplied to the local grid.

The project will also facilitate energy storage using lithium-ion batteries supplied by Leclanché.

The Greensmith energy management system will be used to balance the power system to accommodate fluctuations in output.

Graciolica and Recharge director Scott Macaw said: “Our investment will help create a renewable energy asset that will deliver both economic and environmental benefits.”

Greensmith Energy is a subsidiary of Wartsila Corp.

