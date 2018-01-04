Cross Winds 2 blows in Michigan

Consumers Energy has started commercial operations at the 44MW Cross Winds 2 energy park in Michigan.

The project, which is located in Tuscola County, comprises 19 turbines and adds to the already operational 111MW first phase.

The total investment in the Cross Winds Energy Park will be $345m, Consumers Energy said.

White Construction was the lead contractor on the second phase, which took six months to build and created about 250 jobs during the work.

Consumers Energy vice president of enterprise project management, engineering and services Dennis Dobbs said: “With excitement and pride, we have ‘flipped the switch’ for phase 2 of our Cross Winds Energy Park to meet more of Michigan's demand for energy with renewable wind energy.”

Image: Consumers Energy