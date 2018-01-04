Canadians sell Chinese sun

Canadian Solar subsidiary CSI New Energy has sold three solar plants in China totalling 44.3MW to Shenzhen Energy Nanjing.

The transaction was closed at the end of December and Canadian Solar expects to recognise revenue from the sale for the fourth quarter of 2017.

04 Jan 2017 Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu said: “With the sale of these three solar plants, we have now sold a total of seven plants in China to Shenzhen Energy.

“As a developer for solar power plants, we are delighted to see many traditional energy companies such as Shenzhen Energy are looking to own and grow more renewable energy assets.”

