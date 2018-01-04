Turbine collapses in Germany

Vestas is sending technicians to the site of a collapsed wind turbine in Germany to determine the manufacturer and model of what is thought to be an old machine.

The turbine collapsed on 3 January during a storm in Volksdorf municipality in Schaumburg county, some 40km west of Hannover.

Nienburg police said that during the storm a blade from the 70-metre tall structure broke, followed by the collapse of the tower at about 1.30pm local time.

“We suspect the blade pitch control did not respond to the wind speeds,” the police said.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Image: Polizei Nienburg