Welsh wave seeks kit supplies

Wave developer Bombora Europe has issued two tenders for the supply of key components for its 1.5MW full-scale demonstrator to be installed by 2020 off the Welsh coast.

The UK subsidiary of the Australian outfit is seeking suppliers for the design, fabrication, delivery, installation and validation of the flexible membrane system for its mWave device to be installed off Pembrokeshire.

Bombora Europe also needs suppliers for the design, fabrication, delivery, installation and validation of the mWave’s valve system by 15 January.

Contract awards are scheduled to be made next month.

Bombora plans to deploy the mWave device at the under-development Marine Energy Test Area in the Milford Haven so-called Waterway by the end of 2020.

Image: Milford Haven Waterway (Marine Energy Wales)