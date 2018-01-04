EnBW fires up Freckenfeld

EnBW has generated first power to the grid from its 19.8MW Freckenfeld wind farm in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.

Two Nordex N131 3.3MW machines started trial operations in late December and are expected to enter full commercial operations later this month, the company said.

Related Stories EnBW eyes Emden O&M base

07 Dec 2017

EnBW adds one, cancels three

25 Oct 2017 The remaining four N131 turbines, all with 134-metre hub heights and 131-metre rotor diameters, will be erected and commissioned during the next few weeks, EnBW said.

The entire project was scheduled to come online before the end of 2017. However, construction – which began last April – was delayed as a railway crossing in the region had to be reinforced for the transport of the turbines.

Blade installation was further delayed by two weeks due to high wind speeds in December.

Image: EnBW