Eno completes backyard sale

Rostock-based developer and turbine manufacturer Eno Energy has sold a 75.9MW onshore wind portfolio in Germany to two undisclosed investment companies.

The package is made up of the 26.4MW Hohenmölsen wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt, the 21MW Plauerhagen 2 project in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the 18MW Schönermark facility in Brandenburg and the 10.5MW Wipperdorf plant in Thuringia.

The wind farms feature Eno 114 and Eno 126 turbines.

Eno Energy will remain responsible for operations and maintenance at all the projects.

Image: Eno Energy