Oklahoma duo sing for Enel

Enel Green Power North America has started commercial operations at the 298MW Thunder Ranch and 300MW Red Dirt wind farms in Oklahoma.

Thunder Ranch is located in Garfield, Kay and Noble counties and will generate more than 1100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity a year.

Anheuser-Busch, the US subsidiary of brewer AB InBev, will buy 152.5MW of electricity generated by the $435m wind farm.

Red Dirt is located in Kingfisher and Logan counties and will generate approximately 1200 GWh of power a year.

The $420m project will sell 160MW of electricity to T-Mobile US and 140MW to the Grand River Dam Authority, which will sell the renewable energy to Google under a separate agreement between the two.

Enel said it now has 10 wind farms with a combined capacity of more than 1.7GW operating in Oklahoma.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “We are extremely pleased about becoming the largest wind operator in the state of Oklahoma with the completion of both Thunder Ranch and Red Dirt.”

Image: Enel