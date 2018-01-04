EU OKs Greek RE auctions

The European Commission has deemed that a renewable energy auction scheme proposed by Greece is in line with EU state aid rules.

Greece plans to organise separate auctions to support wind and solar projects this year, followed by joint auctions in 2019.

Related Stories Vestas double tops 268MW

06 Jun 2017

Greeks plan 31.8MW odyssey

10 Feb 2017 Other renewable energy technologies will be included in the auction process at a later date when they become more mature in the Greek market.

The Commission concluded that the Greek auctioning scheme will “boost the share of electricity produced from renewable energy sources in line with EU environmental objectives, while any distortion of competition caused by the state support is minimised”.

European Commissioner in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager said: “Greece will bring down costs for renewable energy with competitive auctions to support renewable electricity generation.

“This is very good and the scheme will facilitate Greece’s efforts to reach its 2020 climate goals.”

Image: sxc