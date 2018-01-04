Offshore boosts Senvion orders
Overall deals total €1.776bn in 2017, up 36% from €1.304bn in 2016
Growth in the offshore wind market helped German turbine manufacturer Senvion secure firm orders totalling €1.776bn in 2017, up 36% from €1.304bn in 2016.
Senvion secured deals in the offshore market worth €306m last year, compared with none in the sector in 2016.
New markets also drove the uptake in orders. For example, Australia and South America accounted for deals worth €685m in 2017, up from €145m in 2016.
The company suffered a slowdown in more established markets. In Germany, orders dropped to €383m last year from €479m in 2016.
Overall, the 2017 order intake fell short of the €2.0bn guidance figure for the year.
“Two key order conversions have been delayed and shifted into early 2018,” Senvion said.
Image: Senvion