Offshore boosts Senvion orders

Growth in the offshore wind market helped German turbine manufacturer Senvion secure firm orders totalling €1.776bn in 2017, up 36% from €1.304bn in 2016.

Senvion secured deals in the offshore market worth €306m last year, compared with none in the sector in 2016.

05 Aug 2016 New markets also drove the uptake in orders. For example, Australia and South America accounted for deals worth €685m in 2017, up from €145m in 2016.

The company suffered a slowdown in more established markets. In Germany, orders dropped to €383m last year from €479m in 2016.

Overall, the 2017 order intake fell short of the €2.0bn guidance figure for the year.

“Two key order conversions have been delayed and shifted into early 2018,” Senvion said.

