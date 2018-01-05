Ramboll combines energy troops

Danish engineering consultancy Ramboll is to merge its oil and gas unit with its energy division.

The move is to accommodate the growing focus on sustainability and to be able to offer a full multidisciplinary service, Ramboll said.

The merged units will work together under the Ramboll Energy name.

Ramboll Energy managing director Thomas Rand said: “Today we already share a number of large energy clients.

“With our combined service we will have 1,500 employees dedicated to renewable and conventional energy locally and globally.”

Image: Ramboll