CIP unleashes Texan mega-farm

196.7MW Bearkat wind farm completed nine months after financial close

CIP unleashes Texan mega-farm image 05/01/2018

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has started commercial operations at its 196.7MW Bearkat 1 wind farm in Glasscock county, Texas.

The wind farm, opening just nine months after financial close and constructed within budget, consists of 57 Vestas V126-3.45 MW turbines.

Black & McDonald was the balance of plant contractor on the project.

The milestone comes hot on the heels of the start of operations at CIP’s 155.4MW Fluvanna 1 project in Scurry county which was constructed by project partner Terna Energy.

CIP senior partner Christian Skakkebaek said: “Fluvanna 1 and Bearkat 1 have been successfully constructed within a short time period, which has been possible due to a professional and dedicated effort and collaborative approach from the projects and their suppliers and partners.”

