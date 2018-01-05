Articles Filter

Germans notch renewables record

BNetzA figures show New Year's Day was powered by only green sources

Germans notch renewables record image 05/01/2018

Germany ran 100% on renewables for the first time on New Year’s Day, data published by grid regulator BNetzA shows. 

Renewables provided some 41MWh at 6AM in the morning, matching the particularly low demand on the official holiday. 

According to BNetzA, onshore wind sent some 31.457MWh to the grid, biomass added 4.497MWh, while offshore wind contributed 3.291MWh and hydropower 1.638MWh. 

A further 136MWh came from other renewables.

Image: Iberdrola's Wikinger wind farm in the German Baltic Sea (Iberdrola)

