Carbon Trust seeks floater nous

The Carbon Trust is looking for new high voltage dynamic cabling designs as well as fresh inspection and monitoring techniques for use at floating offshore wind farms.

The trust has issued a tender calling on companies to submit new designs for cables and outline the technical challenges of developing, producing and installing the new wires.

The tender will focus on developing cost effective technologies that can de-risk offshore inspections, the trust said.

Interested parties have until January 15 to apply.

The tenders come as part of the Floating Wind JIP, which is a collaborative effort between the Carbon Trust, Scottish Government and 10 offshore wind developers: Orsted, Engie, Eolfi, Eon, innogy, Kyuden Mirai Energy, Statoil, EnBW, WPD and Vattenfall.

