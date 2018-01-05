Articles Filter

Nordex secures Spanish special

Gas Natural Fenosa orders 58 AW132/3300 turbines for six wind farms

Nordex secures Spanish special image 05/01/2018

Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa Renovables has ordered 58 AW132/3300 wind turbines from Nordex.

The contract, awarded under a tendering process last year, covers the installation of six wind farms in Spain as well as multiyear services for the machines.

Construction of the first turbines will commence this summer, Nordex said.

Nordex chief sales officer Patxi Landa said: “The Spanish market is regaining momentum after a protracted lull, with international key accounts such as Gas Natural Fenosa holding key strategic significance for us.”

Image: Acciona/Nordex

