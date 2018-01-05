Germans invest in Italian wind

German outfit Blue Elephant Energy (BEE) has acquired a 20MW wind farm in the province of Potenza in the Basilicata region of southern Italy.

The project, sold by Danish outfit European Energy Group, consists of 10 Vestas V110-2MW turbines.

International law firm Watson Farley & Williams advised BEE on the acquisition.

Hamburg-based WFW corporate/energy partner and team lead Wolfram Böge said: “We are delighted to have worked with BEE on yet another transaction.

“The long-standing and close relations both WFW Germany and Italy enjoy with BEE’s core management team were key to the successful completion of this transaction.”

Image: Pixabay