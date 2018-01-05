Articles Filter

Serbians score Kovacica cash

Trio of lenders provide €142m to finance the 104.5MW wind farm

Serbians score Kovacica cash image 05/01/2018

Electrawinds K-Wind has secured €142m to finance the 104.5MW Kovacica wind farm in Serbia.

Serbian legal firm BDK Advokati advised on all local law aspects of the project financing. Israeli outfit Enlight Renewable Energy is backing Electrawinds on the project.

Related Stories

This is the first financing transaction of a large-scale energy project in the Balkan country to have successfully reached financial close, BDK Advokati said.

The loans have been provided by Erste Group Bank AG (supported by the German Export Credit Agency Euler-Hermes), Erste Bank Serbia, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The Kovacica project, valued at about €189m, will consist of 38 GE 2.75-120 turbines. Construction at the wind farm started last year.

Image: GE

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.