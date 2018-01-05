Red7 bows out at Beatrice

UK marine contractor Red7Marine has completed a contract supporting export cable installation at the 588MW Beatrice wind farm off Scotland.

The company’s Haven Seariser 1 jack-up was deployed to Buckie to work on removal and transport of the tunnel boring equipment at cable landfall.

Managing director Nick Offord said the vessel was chosen as it has the ability to work in shallow waters. “The project was a success and we were delighted to be a part of it,” he said.

Red7Marine also provided jack-up leg penetration data, floating stability calculations, sea-fastening designs, deck plans and technical support on the project.

Image: Red7Marine