Articles Filter

Heirs take swing at Orsted

Descendants of famous scientist cry foul over Dong rebranding

Heirs take swing at Orsted image 05/01/2018

Offshore wind giant Orsted is facing a legal challenge from descendants of the famous scientist Hans Christian Orsted over the use of his name. 

A writ is due to be filed today, according to local media reports, based on an alleged breach of the Danish companies act.

Related Stories

Dong changed its name last year, inspired by the man who discovered electromagnetism.

The company told reporters it had carried out a thorough investigation before selecting the name Orsted and is confident in its rights.

Image: Orsted

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.