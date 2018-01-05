Heirs take swing at Orsted
Descendants of famous scientist cry foul over Dong rebranding
Offshore wind giant Orsted is facing a legal challenge from descendants of the famous scientist Hans Christian Orsted over the use of his name.
A writ is due to be filed today, according to local media reports, based on an alleged breach of the Danish companies act.
Related Stories
Dong changed its name last year, inspired by the man who discovered electromagnetism.
The company told reporters it had carried out a thorough investigation before selecting the name Orsted and is confident in its rights.
Image: Orsted